Two arrested after Bandar Abbas port explosion

5 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two people, including a government official, had been arrested over the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran's state television reported.

Iran revised the death toll from a major explosion at its main commercial port late last month down to 57 from 70.

Hormozgan province's Chief Justice Mojtaba Qahremani said the updated figure for the April 26 blast includes 46 recovered and identified bodies and 11 people still missing, Tasnim reported.

Qahremani explained that the initial count was lowered after forensic examinations determined that some body parts collected separately belonged to the same individuals. A special working group has been established to follow up on the missing, he added.

The blast and ensuing fire injured more than 1,200 people.