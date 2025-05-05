Ilia Topuria announced new UFC fight

5 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian professional mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria officially confirmed that he would return to competition on June 28.

The undefeated star has now dropped a major announcement about when he will step back inside the Octagon as he looks to make an immediate impact at 155-pounds.

"On June 28, something big is coming - something that will mark a before and after in the history of Spanish sport," Topuria said.

The timing lines up perfectly with UFC 317, which is expected to anchor the promotion’s annual International Fight Week. That’s led many fans to speculate that Topuria will play a central role in the UFC’s summer showcase.

Adding fuel to the fire, Islam Makhachev is reportedly in training camp. Charles Oliveira has also resumed preparations, suggesting both are viable options. As for Justin Gaethje, while not officially booked, he has been rumored as a possible wild card in the mix.

With so many variables still in motion, it’s clear Dana White and the UFC matchmakers may have something big up their sleeve.

In early 2025, Topuria vacated his featherweight belt to move up to the lightweight division.