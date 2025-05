5 May. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 32 anti-personnel, 19 anti-tank mines, mines, and 504 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized in the liberated areas from April 28 through May 4, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

According to the report, the demining operations were carried out in various regions, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.