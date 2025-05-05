Kallas and Araghchi discuss Iran's nuclear program for first time

5 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the first time since her appointment as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Kallas reported on the talks on social media.

"I spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to emphasize the importance of diplomacy on nuclear issues and the need for de-escalation in the region",

Kallas said.

She also added that she had called on Iran to stop its alleged military support for Russia, and expressed concern about the detentions of EU citizens in Iran for espionage.

According to Kallas, the EU-Iran relations' future depends on progress on these issues.

It should be noted that Kallas became the EU foreign policy chief more than five months ago.