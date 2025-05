6 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks will be held on May 11 in Oman, Iranian media outlet reported.

"The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US will be held in Muscat on 21 Ordibehesht [May 11]," Nournews reported.

The U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman, have held three rounds of talks to resolve the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program. The first round took place on April 12 in Muscat, the second on April 19 in Rome, and the third on April 26 in Muscat.