US Treasury Secretary: Default not threatens USA

6 May. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be no default in the US; the plan is to raise the national debt ceiling again, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee.

"And of course, the US government will never declare default. We will raise the debt ceiling, and the Treasury Department will not resort to any tricks. We will ensure that the debt ceiling is raised",

the Minister said.

At the end of April 2025, the US national debt reached its highest level in history - $36.79 trillion. The country's debt continues to grow.