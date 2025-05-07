Xi Jinping departs to Russia

7 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has departed from Beijing on a state visit to Moscow to attend festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory, China’s state-run broadcaster reported.

According to the report, Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and take part in the Victory Day festivities.

It was noted that the first-ranked secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee Cai Qi and Director of the Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will accompany Xi on his visit.