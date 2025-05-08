Trump proclaims May 8 Victory Day for World War II

8 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to declare May 8 Victory Day for World War Two.

"Today, our Nation proudly commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Allied Powers’ triumph over national socialism and fascism, and the end of World War II in Europe — one of the most epic victories for forces of freedom in the history of the world," Donald Trump said.

In the document, released by the White House, Trump noted that the U.S. lost approximately 250,000 people during the conflict.

"Without the sacrifice of our American soldiers, this war would not have been won, and our world today would look drastically different," Trump said.

The U.S. leader said that May 8, 1945 marks the Allies’ acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender - the beginning of the end of years of long, gruesome, and brutal warfare.

He noted that the U.S. must pursue peace through strength.

According to Trump, the U.S. will measure its success not only by the battles they win but also by the wars they end - and his proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker.