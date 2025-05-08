Erdoğan calls on India and Pakistan for diplomacy

8 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the authorities of India and Pakistan, calling on them to resolve the conflict peacefully. The Turkish leader's speech took place during a press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

According to Erdoğan, a number of people are interested in escalating the conflict and "adding fuel to the fire".

"Despite this, we want diplomatic channels to work to prevent tensions from growing",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He also recalled the importance of his conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, which took place on May 7. During the call, they discussed tensions between India and Pakistan. Erdoğan assured Sharif of Ankara's readiness to do everything possible to prevent an escalation of tensions.