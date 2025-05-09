Russian, Belarus Ambassadors honored memory of Great Patriotic War heroes in Astana

9 May. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War was honored in Astana. The event was attended by diplomats and public figures of Kazakhstan.

The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to Kazakhstan, Aleksey Borodavkin and Aleksey Bogdanov, honored the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War in Astana.

The diplomats laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Otan-Ana monument in Astana and on the square near the Panfilov Heroes Monument. The Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleksey Borodavkin expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, which provided assistance in organizing the memorial ceremony.