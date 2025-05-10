Armenian servicemen shelled Azerbaijani positions

10 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian servicemen opened fire on Azerbaijani positions. The shelling took place near Khanazakh.

On the morning of May 10, the positions of the Azerbaijani army were fired upon with small arms by Armenian servicemen. The incident occurred near the settlement of Khanazakh.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry, by disseminating information about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Khanazakh and the damage to a residential building, is trying to form a false opinion among the international community and prepare the ground for another provocation. This statement is not true and is of a disinformation nature,”

– the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry notes that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces never open fire on civilian targets.