India arms Armenia with missile systems

12 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will receive the second batch of Akash air defense missile systems from India in July, media reported.

This delivery is part of a large contract between the two countries worth $700 million. The first battery of these systems has already been sent to Armenia in November 2024.

The Akash air defense system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, is a highly effective surface-to-air missile system.

The system is capable of hitting various air targets, including fighters, cruise missiles, drones and other aircraft at a distance of up to 25 km. Each battery of the system consists of a passive 3D electronically scanned radar and four launchers carrying three missiles each.