India arms Armenia with missile systems

Ministry of Defence of India

Armenia will receive the second batch of Akash air defense missile systems from India in July, media reported.

This delivery is part of a large contract between the two countries worth $700 million. The first battery of these systems has already been sent to Armenia in November 2024.

The Akash air defense system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, is a highly effective surface-to-air missile system.

The system is capable of hitting various air targets, including fighters, cruise missiles, drones and other aircraft at a distance of up to 25 km. Each battery of the system consists of a passive 3D electronically scanned radar and four launchers carrying three missiles each.

