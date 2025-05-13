Qatar wants to discuss lifting Syria sanctions with Trump

13 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump will soon visit Doha, during which Qatar will push for Syria sanctions relief, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told The Washington Post.

"Our aim is to reach an understanding with the U.S. about lifting the sanctions on the new Syrian government," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

He noted that since the new Syrian government took over, the Qatari government has been hearing the right things, but their ability to move forward has been very much limited by the sanctions regime they are subjected to.

According to the Qatari PM, there are a lot of unknowns about how the new Syrian government is going to perform.