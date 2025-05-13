Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Türkiye's National Security Council SecGen

13 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Turkish National Security Council Okay Memiş, who is on the visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The head of state emphasized the significance of Okay Memiş choosing Azerbaijan for his first visit following his appointment as Secretary General of the National Security Council. He expressed hope that the visit would be a successful one.

For his part, the Secretary General expressed his pleasure at making his first visit to brotherly Azerbaijan after assuming his new position.

During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev and Okay Memiş hailed the deepening of the brotherly and allied relations between the two countries in all areas. It was noted that the sincere ties between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have greatly contributed to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the successful collaboration between the two countries in all spheres, including security.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service