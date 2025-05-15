Putin to to take part in talks with Ukraine - Peskov

15 May. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the talks with Ukraine to be held in Istanbul, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No," the Kremlin spokesman said to a question about Putin's presence in Turkey.

The Russian delegation had arrived in Istanbul. It was noted that the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations might start around 10:00 a.m. local time, but later it has been postponed until afternoon.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said that, if necessary, he is ready to come to Istanbul on May 16.