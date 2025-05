Moscow in bloom: delicate apple trees, cherries, lilacs and bird cherry

How do trees bloom in Moscow in 2025? Vestnik Kavkaza made photos of the graceful beauty of blooming cherries, apple trees, lilacs, and bird cherry.

2025 spring in Moscow began early, in late February, but then, in May, it unexpectedly slowed down amid surprising snow and low temperatures.

However, the trees are in bloom, as always, despite poor weather. What is more, the 2025 blooming season began two weeks earlier than usual.

Blooming apple trees, cherries, lilacs and bird cherry delight with their unique aroma and delicate beauty. Tulips are blooming, and the first buds have already showed up on the chestnut trees.

Vestnik Kavkaza invites you to enjoy the photos of Moscow in bloom.

