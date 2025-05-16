Israel-Syria-Türkiye meeting held in Azerbaijan - report

16 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between representatives of Israel, Syria, and Turkey took place in Azerbaijan, where bilateral relations between the involved countries were discussed, the Israeli TV channel Channel 12 reports.

Chief of the IDF Operations Directorate Oded Basiuk held discussions with representatives closely associated with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

It was noted that Israel has been holding secret talks with Syrian officials in recent days. The talks are being mediated by the UAE.

According to the TV channel, the discussions focused on the potential inclusion of Syria in regional diplomatic frameworks, including the Abraham Accords. The talks also addressed the possibility of easing tensions between Israel and Türkiye.

Tel Aviv emphasized that this is only a preliminary stage, but the potential to influence the shaping of the regional order remains a key priority.