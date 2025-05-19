Hamas refutes reports about readiness to release hostages

19 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas has denied claims that it allegedly agreed to release between seven and nine hostages in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners, Hamas Spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said.

"There is no truth to the rumors about the movement agreeing to release hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire," Sami Abu Zuhri said.

According to him, Israeli authorities are trying to mislead the public by spreading "false news".

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas was allegedly ready to release up to 9 hostages in exchange for a two-month ceasefire.