Karabakh now open for visits

20 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani citizens are now allowed to visit Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara locations by private vehicle.

Starting from May 20, citizens are allowed to visit a number of Karabakh and East Zangezur locations by private car based on permits issued via the portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az.

Permits issued via the portal are valid for two days. Each permit allows travel for up to 9 individuals, including one driver.

Earlier, Azerbaijani citizens have been able to visit Shusha, Lachin and Sugovushan.