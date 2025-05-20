Israel approves entry of about 100 humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza Strip

20 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli leadership has given permission for about a hundred humanitarian aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to Jens Laerke, a representative of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a request was submitted and subsequently approved, allowing the trucks to enter the Gaza Strip.

According to him, now the cargo will have to be stored and later distributed to those in need through the existing aid distribution system in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Tel Aviv had permitted nine trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint. However, only five of them entered the territory.