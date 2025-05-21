U.S. to skip G20 summit in South Africa

21 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. President Donald Trump will not participate in the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders in South Africa later this year.

"We decided not to participate in this year's G20 hosted by South Africa, either at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or at the level of the president," Marco Rubio said.

He explained this was largely due to some of these issues that South Africa put on their agenda and which they do not reflect the priorities of the U.s. administration.

The G20 summit will kick off under the South African chairmanship in Johannesburg on November 22, 2025.