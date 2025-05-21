Over 400 residents of Karachay-Cherkessia to participate in Hajj 2025

21 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 2025 Hajj quota was increased for residents of Karachay-Cherkessia, as the number of Muslims wishing to perform the pilgrimage exceeded the initially allocated number of places.

Over 400 people will go on the Hajj from Karachay-Cherkessia this year, head of the Hajj department of the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of the Karachay-Cherkessia Ansar-haji Bidzhiev said.

This year, the Hajj quota for Karachay-Cherkessia, compared to 2024, has increased by 62 people, to 412.

According to him, the 2025 quota initially did not exceed last year's and was 350 places. But then it turned out that the number of those seeking to go to Mecca and Medina was significantly higher. After the petition of the Mufti of the Republic, Muhammad-Hadji Erkenov, the region received additional places.