Trump underscores progress on Ukraine after conversation with Putin

21 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

Donald Trump said that after a conversation with Vladimir Putin, there is progress on Ukraine. The presidents' conversation took place on Tuesday.

During a meeting with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, American President Donald Trump noted progress on the Ukrainian settlement.

The head of the US state said that serious progress on Ukraine was outlined after his conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation on the evening of May 20. The presidents discussed the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions.