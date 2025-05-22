Iran to sue Google for attempts to misname Persian Gulf

22 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's National Virtual Space Center has announced plans to take legal action against Google for distorting the name of the Persian Gulf.

The center’s deputy head of legal and parliamentary affairs Mohammad-Sadeq Farahani denounced Google’s distortion of the historical name of the Persian Gulf following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was considering the same move.

“As the authority responsible for overseeing the country’s cyberspace, we consider it our duty to safeguard Iran’s cultural identity and take necessary measures,” Mohammad-Sadeq Farahani said.

Farahani emphasized that the National Virtual Space Center plans to address this issue in three ways: by formally protesting to international organizations; by pursuing the matter in international courts and tribunals; and by filing a complaint in domestic courts with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary.