Azerbaijanis to have four days off in June on Eid al-Adha

22 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has officially approved the schedule of non-working days in connection with the celebration of Eid al-Adha. Citizens will have four days off – from June 6 to 9.

Eid al-Adha itself will be celebrated on June 6 and 7. Since June 7 falls on a Saturday, the government has declared Monday, June 9, a non-working day.

Earlier, the Caucasus Muslims Administration (CMA) issued a fatwa regarding Eid al-Adha. The fatwa states that the holiday begins on June 6. This date is confirmed by the data from the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.