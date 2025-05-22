Erdoğan notes importance of lifting US sanctions against Syria

22 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the lifting of US sanctions against Syria extremely important. He made this statement while addressing the reporters upon his return from Hungary, where an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) was held the day before.

"The US also announced the lifting of sanctions. These are extremely important steps for stabilization in Syria and the region",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Let us remind you that on May 14, during his Middle East tour, US President Donald Trump held laks with Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Saudi Arabia. This was the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries in 25 years.

Then Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions against Syria, which had been imposed for decades by the US authorities during the regime of Hafez and Bashar al-Assad.