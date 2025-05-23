Azerbaijan may restore Khojaly airport

23 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another airport may be launched in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis of the republic announced today.

MP Hikmet Babaoğlu proposed the idea of ​​resuming the work of the airport in Khojaly. According to him, Khojaly airport has a symbolic meaning for every Azerbaijani.

"I believe that at the next stage, after the resumption of work, Khojaly Airport will become part of our airport network. The opening of airports in Fuzuli, Lachin, along with the services they provide, is very important",

Hikmet Babaoğlu said.

Let us remind you that this year, Lachin International Airport will start operating in Azerbaijan. It will become the third international airport built in the Karabakh economic region.