Turkish Foreign Ministry confirms Fidan to visit Russia

24 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will come to Moscow with a working visit on May 26-27, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, Fidan is to be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The Turkish minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov to discuss settlement in Ukraine.

There are plans to discuss in detail bilateral trade, energy, tourism relations and assess possible steps that should be taken for their further development.