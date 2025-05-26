US refutes information about Hamas agreeing to ceasefire

26 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas did not agree to the US proposal on the terms of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff on May 26.

"White House Special Envoy Steven Witkoff rejected Hamas's statement that the movement agreed to his proposal on hostages and a ceasefire",

Axios portal reported.

According to Witkoff, Hamas's actions are absolutely unacceptable and disappointing.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a Palestinian official, that Hamas had accepted Witkoff's proposal to halt hostilities with Israel. The new offer, received by Hamas through mediators during the talks, included the release of 10 hostages and a 70-day truce.