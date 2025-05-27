U.S. starts to better understand Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

27 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington has started to better understand Moscow’s position on Ukraine as U.S. leader Donald Trump is publicly talking about the root causes of the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

"Time will tell how the real steps that the new U.S. administration takes will align with its statements," Sergey Ryabkov said.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that "there have been some positive changes" in relations between Moscow and Washington. According to the official, there are reasons to believe that the U.S. has come to better understand Russia's position on Ukraine.