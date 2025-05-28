Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially open Lachin Airport

28 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service

The official inauguration ceremony of Lachin International Airport has been held in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony.

The Turkish leader has arrived in Lachin this morning. He was welcomed at the Lachin International Airport by Ilham Aliyev.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the airport. Symbolic keys of Lachin International Airport were presented to the heads of state.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service

Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, senior presidential advisers and ruling party officials.

The Turkish delegation includes:

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar,

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu,

Defense Minister Yasar Guler,

Trade Minister Omer Bolat,

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli,

Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim,

Erdogan's Foreign Policy and Security Chief Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic,

Presidency's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun,

Deputy Chairmen of the Justice and Development Party Kurşat Zorlu, Ali İhsan Yavuz, Zafer Sirakaya, Hüseyin Yayman, Halit Yerebakan.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service