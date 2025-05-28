Kremlin considers it possible to continue negotiations with Kiev in Istanbul

28 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian authorities are considering Istanbul as a possible venue for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine.

The Kremlin considers Istanbul as a venue for a new round of negotiations with Kiev. The relevant statement was made by the official Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

“Of course,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov also spoke about the preferred venues. From Moscow’s point of view, Istanbul is one of such venues, but the issue is still being worked out.