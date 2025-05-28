РУС ENG

Kremlin considers it possible to continue negotiations with Kiev in Istanbul

Kremlin considers it possible to continue negotiations with Kiev in Istanbul

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian authorities are considering Istanbul as a possible venue for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine.

The Kremlin considers Istanbul as a venue for a new round of negotiations with Kiev. The relevant statement was made by the official Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

“Of course,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov also spoke about the preferred venues. From Moscow’s point of view, Istanbul is one of such venues, but the issue is still being worked out.

265 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos