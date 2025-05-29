Uzbekistan declares fraternal relations between Putin and Mirziyoyev

29 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of Russia and Uzbekistan maintain trusting and even fraternal relations, Uzbek Presidential aide Saida Mirziyoyeva said.

At a meeting with Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko, she emphasized that the parliamentarian is a great friend of Uzbekistan.

In addition to this, the Uzbek leader's aide expressed gratitude to Matviyenko for her significant support.

Mirziyoyeva also noted the importance of building up bilateral cooperation and implementing joint initiatives, including in the cultural sphere.

She recalled that Russia and Uzbekistan share a common history, common peoples, and many other points of contact.