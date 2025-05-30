Iran's trade turnover with Economic Cooperation Organization's countries exceeds $27 billion

30 May. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran traded $27.6 billion with the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) last year, according to a report by the Customs Administration of Iran.

It is reported that Iran's trade volume with ECO countries amounted to more than 36 million tons of goods. Iran imported just over 8 million tons and exported about 28 million tons.

It should be noted that Türkiye remains Iran's main trading partner in the ECO. Iran exported goods worth almost $7 billion to Türkiye. There is also a significant volume of trade with Pakistan, where exports amounted to almost $2.5 billion.

Azerbaijan ranks fourth among ECO export destinations for Iran, with a figure of just under $700 million.