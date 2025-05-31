Number of victims of Armenian landmine terror approaching 400, Azerbaijani MFA reports

31 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Darya Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani diplomats reminded the global community about the problem of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur’s contamination with Armenian landmines. Due to the total mining of these Azerbaijani territories, over 4.5 years after the Karabakh war, nearly 400 Azerbaijani citizens were killed or disabled.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan responded to the cases of explosions of Azerbaijani citizens on Armenian landmines that occurred yesterday and today, emphasizing the constant threat that the mine terror of Armenia poses to the Republic of Azerbaijan and its residents.

Azerbaijani diplomats informed that the total number of victims of mine terror in Armenia after the Karabakh war is approaching 400. 397 Azerbaijani citizens, including military personnel, sappers, and civilians, were blown up by landmines laid by the Armenian occupiers expelled from Azerbaijan. Many of them died, others became disabled.

"These heinous actions, targeting settlements and cemeteries, violate the norms of international humanitarian law and prevent the population from returning to their homes,”

– the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated.