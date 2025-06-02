Kazakh Foreign Minister to visit Iran

2 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will visit Iran on June 7, according to media reports from Kazakhstan.

It is reported that Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister is expected to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi, as well as representatives of the Iranian business community.

The parties intend to discuss the development of political dialogue, the expansion of economic ties and investment cooperation. Issues related to transport, energy and agriculture will also be on the agenda.