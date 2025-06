Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at Bosphorus Open Cup in Istanbul

3 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani gymnasts showcased their talents brilliantly at the international Bosphorus Open Cup in aerobic gymnastics, which took place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from May 29 to June 1, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

Individual performances:

Maryam Topchubashova – 17.800 points, bronze medal

Madina Ibrahimli – 14.950 and 15.050 points, double bronze medal

Dilara Gurbanova – 18.700 and 18.850 points, double bronze medal

Vladimir Dolmatov – 19.350 points, gold medal; 18.200 points, silver medal

Trios:

Leyla Bejanova, Arzu Aghayeva, and Dilara Gurbanova – 15.500 points, bronze medal

Madina Ibrahimli, Adeliya Hashimova, and Deniz Aliyeva – 15.650 points, silver medal; 14.950 points, bronze medal

Ayan Iskandarli, Ayan Talibova, and Tahmina Ibrahimova – 15.750 and 16.350 points, double bronze medal

Group performances:

Sara Alikhanli, Dilara Gurbanova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, and Khadija Guliyeva – 17.713 points, silver medal

Ayan Aghayeva, Husna Rzayeva, Ayan Iskenderli, Tahmina Ibrahimova, and Rana Mammadova – 15.950 and 15.900 points, double silver medal

Aerodance: