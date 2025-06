3 Jun. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mawlawi Gul Hasan has been appointed Afghanistan's ambassador to Russia, the Afghan embassy in Moscow reported on June 3.

"Our ambassador will be Mawlawi Gul Hasan, he is arriving soon",

the Embassy of Afghanistan reported.

A source also confirmed that Russia has already issued an agrément for the appointment of a new ambassador of Afghanistan.

Let us recall that the level of the Afghan representation in Moscow was raised to ambassadorial level in April of this year.