Fidan and Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine negotiations

3 Jun. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, June 3, a telephone conversation took place between the Turkish Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State. This was reported by a source in the Turkish ministry.

The central topic of the conversation between Hakan Fidan and Marco Rubio was the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations that had taken place the day before in Istanbul.

"During the conversation, the steps taken to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the results of the negotiations held yesterday in Istanbul were discussed",

the informed source reported.

In addition, the parties discussed the latest events in Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Let us remind you that the first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in three years took place in Istanbul in mid-May. The second round took place in this city the day before.