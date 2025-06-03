Georgian Sports Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Georgian Sports Minister Shalva Gogoladze has announced his plans to visit Azerbaijan. The official shared this information during a meeting with the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation.
The parties discussed expanding bilateral ties in the sports sphere.
Gogoladze plans to meet with the Azerbaijani Sports Minister to discuss a number of projects aimed at strengthening cooperation in the sports sphere.
According to the Georgian Sports Minister, Azerbaijan has become a major center for hosting sports events, and Baku has extensive experience in this area.