Georgian Sports Minister to visit Azerbaijan

3 Jun. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Sports Minister Shalva Gogoladze has announced his plans to visit Azerbaijan. The official shared this information during a meeting with the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation.

The parties discussed expanding bilateral ties in the sports sphere.

Gogoladze plans to meet with the Azerbaijani Sports Minister to discuss a number of projects aimed at strengthening cooperation in the sports sphere.

According to the Georgian Sports Minister, Azerbaijan has become a major center for hosting sports events, and Baku has extensive experience in this area.