U.S. President says he 'always liked' Xi Jinping

4 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that that he has good relations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but dealing with him is "extremely hard."

"I like President Xi [Jinping] of China, [I] always have, and [I] always will, but he is very tough, and extremely hard to make a deal with!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Earlier, the White House said that Trump and Xi Jinping might have a telephone conversation this week. On May 30, the US leader announced that he would speak with his Chinese counterpart and that they would resolve their trade differences.

The U.S. has raised tariffs on Chinese exports three times, eventually reaching 145%. In April, China retaliated by introducing tariffs on all US goods, reaching 125%. Talks between the U.S. and China regarding trade and economic issues took place in Switzerland on May 10-11. As a result, the two countries announced reciprocal tariff reductions effective May 14, 2025.