U.S. vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

5 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, TASS reported.

The draft resolution was introduced by 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council. The U.S. was the sole member to oppose the resolution.

The document consists of four main paragraphs. It calls for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, to be upheld by all parties. Additionally, it demands the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.

The resolution also urges the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, facilitating access for both the UN and its humanitarian partners.