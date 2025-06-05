Israeli army strikes Palestinian radical command center

5 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military attacked a command center of Palestinian radicals near the Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.

"Before the strike, measures were taken to minimize the risk to the civilian population, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and the use of intelligence information",

the IDF announced.

The strike reportedly targeted a militant of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group (prohibitied in Russia), who had participated in operations against the Israeli military and civilians.

Let us remind you that Israel previously launched Operation Gideon's Chariots, aimed at the complete destruction of Hamas and the release of hostages.