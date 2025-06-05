Ararat Mirzoyan: Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Armenia

5 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit the country.

"IRI Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Armenia in March this year. Other visits are expected in the near future. We are waiting for President Pezeshkian in Yerevan",

Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Armenia's Foreign Minister did not disclose the exact dates of Pezeshkian's visit.

Let us remind you that at the end of May, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the planned visit of the President of the Islamic Republic to Armenia. According to Khatibzadeh, the parties are negotiating the details of the visit.