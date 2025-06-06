Moscow and Tehran discuss situation around Iran's nuclear program

6 Jun. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov met with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali. The main topic of discussion was the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

"A detailed exchange of views took place on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, including in light of the IAEA Board of Governors session opening in Vienna on June 9, as well as taking into account the dynamics of indirect contacts between representatives of Iran and the USA",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties expressed mutual interest in preventing an escalation of tensions, which are being fueled by "all sorts of speculations about imaginary threats related to Iran's peaceful nuclear energy."

They also noted the counterproductiveness of any potential initiatives directed against Tehran and promoted by "politically motivated states on the IAEA platform with the aim of creating obstacles to constructive interaction" between the Iranian side, the IAEA and the USA.