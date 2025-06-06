Islamic world celebrates Eid al-Adha

6 Jun. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, followers of Islam around the world celebrate the most important religious holidays – Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice).

Festive prayers in Moscow began early this morning in three capital mosques – the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, the Historical Mosque and the Memorial Mosque. An additional prayer site was arranged in the Pechatniki district

Festive services were also held in many cities across the country. Tens of thousands of believers performed namaz in St. Petersburg, Grozny, Makhachkala, Nalchik, Kazan, Ufa and other places.

In nine Russian regions, public holidays have been declared on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Thus, June 6 is a non-working day in Crimea, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Adygea, Dagestan, Chechnya, Ingushetia, the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Muslims in Russia on the Feast of Sacrifice.

He noted that the holiday marks the end of the pilgrimage to ancient religious shrines, serves to unite people, and gives believers the joy of connecting with the rich heritage of their ancestors.

"Following teachings and traditions of their forefathers, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with kind, comapssionate deeds, sincerely caring for those who need help and compassion",

Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state emphasized that today Muslim organizations are actively involved in the life of Russia, paying great attention to the education of the younger generation, strengthening family values, and implementing large-scale initiatives in various areas.

"And of course, your activities aimed at supporting the defenders of the Fatherland, their families and friends deserve special recognition and deepest appreciation",

Vladimir Putin said.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the holiday. He said that Eid al-Adha is a symbol of spiritual unity and solidarity of Muslims around the world.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that the holiday calls for equality, brotherhood and selflessness, and the ceremonies further strengthen benevolence and humanism.