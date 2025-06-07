Rosatom ready to help resolve issues related to Iran's nuclear program

7 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is ready to resolve any technical issues emerging during the settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, the corporation’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We confirm our readiness to resolve any technical issues in the event political decisions are made and a multilateral agreement on the so-called Iranian problem is in sight," Likhachev said.

He noted that Russia's cooperation with Iran in the nuclear sphere is developing in terms of building nuclear power units and delivering fuel for the active power unit at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Rosatom is also cooperating with Iran on research in the sphere of peaceful nuclear development.