7 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A friendly game between Russia and Nigeria's national football teams ended in a draw with a score of 1-1.

The match was held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

On the 27th minute, Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi accidentally scored against his own team. Tolu Arokodare netted a goal against Russia.

The Russians did not succeed in winning for the first time over the last eight matches. The last time the Russian team did not win a friendly was against Kenya on October 16, 2023. The game ended in a draw with a score of 2-2.

Russia’s next friendly game is slated for June 10. The squad will face off with the Belarusian national team in Minsk.