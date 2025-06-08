Tehran accuses Trump of hostility to Iranian people

8 Jun. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new anti-Iranian sanctions of the USA indicate the deep hostility of the American government towards the people of the Islamic Republic, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei.

He also emphasized that these restrictive measures violate the norms and foundations of international law.

"The new US sanctions against Iran, imposed as part of the inhumane and failed policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian people, are not only illegal and violate the international legal principles and norms, but also serve as further evidence of the deep and ongoing hostility of the ruling regime in the United States toward the Iranian nation",

Baghaei reported.

The day before, the US Treasury announced new sanctions against Iran. The restrictive measures targeted almost three dozen companies from Iran, China, the UAE and Belgium. 10 individuals were also included in the sanctions lists.

Let us recall that representatives of Iran and the USA have already held five rounds of negotiations on the nuclear deal. Three of them were organized in Oman, and the other two took place in Italy. The parties have not yet been able to agree on the date of the sixth round.