Defense Minister replaced in Kazakhstan

8 Jun. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ruslan Zhaksylykov has left the post of the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan. This is stated in a decree issued by the President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"As per a decree of the Head of State, Ruslan Zhaksylykov has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan",

the press service of the Kazakh leader said.

Dauren Kosanov, who previously held the post of Deputy Minister, has been appointed the new head of the Defense Ministry.

Let us remind you that Zhaksylykov headed the Ministry of Defense for three and a half years.